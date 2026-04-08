<p>Former captain of the Indian cricket team and Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin on Tuesday appealed to voters in Davangere South constituency not to run him out in the match – the byelection.</p>.<p>Campaigning for Congress candidate Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjun, he said, “Coming here has been very difficult for me. So, don’t run me out and ensure that the match is won by a huge margin. Samarth’s victory is certain, but he must win by a margin of more than 25,000 votes. Anybody can win an election by one-five thousand votes.”</p>.<p>Congress will secure the future of youngsters, said the former Indian cricketer. Claiming that no other party could help youngsters build a successful future, he added, “Suppose you support other parties, you will lose your path in life. Congress is a secular party that takes Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and other communities along, which is why it has been a force in the country for decades.”</p>.In jibe at HM, D K Suresh reiterates he wants to see brother Sivakumar as Karnataka CM.<p>By the grace of God, Samarth’s family was a political powerhouse, two times over, said Azharuddin, referring to the fact that the latter’s father <br />S S Mallikarjun is a minister, while his mother Prabha Mallikarjun is an MP. “Hold on to this family tightly so the constituency can see progress. Development has been undertaken in the constituency and the voters must be thankful to the Shamanur family,” said Azharuddin, who also touched on the guarantee schemes rolled out by the Congress government. KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain and others accompanied Azharuddin on the campaign trail.</p>