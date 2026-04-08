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Don’t run me out in this match, Azhar urges Davangere South voters

Congress will secure the future of youngsters, said the former Indian cricketer, Mohammed Azharuddin.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 21:42 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 21:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsDavangereMohammad Azharuddin

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