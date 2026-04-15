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Don’t take minorities for granted: Liberal group warns Congress

'After (Shamanur’s) demise, the Congress leadership had assured that this seat would be given to the Muslim community,' Eddelu Karnataka said.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 16:17 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsDalitsDavangereminorities

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