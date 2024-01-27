Don't take political opponents lightly in Lok Sabha polls, warns Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra

He said, "no development work was going on. In spite of this, they are playing tricks to gain votes in the wrong way. We have to convince people about the reality."

"People are fed up with this government and are cursing it. This government has not been able to wipe the tears of farmers during drought. It has failed to protect the dignity of girls. Anarchy is rampant in the state. It is impossible to sit still watching all this. Let's fight on behalf of the people and the state," he added.