Don’t trouble honest taxpayers, Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar tells commercial tax officers

<p class="bodytext">Karnataka has registered the second highest growth rate in GST revenues after Telangana with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday asking officials to improve collections while ensuring honest taxpayers are not harassed. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Up to May this fiscal, Karnataka has collected GST revenues of Rs 32,069 crore, registering a 9% growth rate, which is higher than the national 1%. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Reviewing the commercial taxes department, Shivakumar, who is also the finance minister, asked officials to prevent tax evasion. He said officials must coordinate with their counterparts from neighbouring states. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“No goods vehicles should cross a checkpost in our state borders without the necessary documents. There must be no scope for tax evasion. There is no room for any kind of compromise or negligence in this,” Shivakumar told officers. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The government has information on 12 lakh taxpayers, Shivakumar said. “You have the capacity to analyse them from a 360-degree perspective using technology and data analytics,” he said, adding that doing so can help exceed the target. In 2026-27, the government has fixed a target of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for commercial taxes. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Shivakumar said the government, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, is monitoring frauds through the GST analytics portal.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Fake invoices and fake Input Tax Credit have become a major challenge. We are handling this challenge capably. By detecting bogus companies, we have collected Rs 166 crore,” he said, calling for more legal action. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Our intention is not to cause unnecessary trouble to anyone. Honest taxpayers must be taken into confidence. Every tax-paying citizen must be treated with dignity and respect,” Shivakumar said. </p>