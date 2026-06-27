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Homeindiakarnataka

Don’t trouble honest taxpayers, Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar tells commercial tax officers

Up to May this fiscal, Karnataka has collected GST revenues of Rs 32,069 crore, registering a 9% growth rate, which is higher than the national 1%.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 21:18 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 21:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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