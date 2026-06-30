Door-to-door SIR drive begins in Tumakuru

<p>Tumakuru: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll commenced on Tuesday, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting households to distribute voter enumeration forms.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan participated in the door-to-door campaign in the Nazarbad area and explained the importance of the SIR exercise and the responsibilities of voters. </p><p>“The electoral roll revision process will be conducted from June 30 to July 29. During this period, the Booth Level Officers will visit every household to distribute voter enumeration forms,” she said.</p>.<p>The enumeration form has two parts. Part I contains the details as they appeared in the 2002 electoral roll. In part II, the voters should fill in their details as they appear in the current electoral roll. Voters should provide accurate information, certify that the details furnished are true, sign the form, and return it to the Booth Level Officer. Failure to do so may result in their names being omitted from the revised electoral roll, she cautioned.</p>.<p>The BLOs will visit every household to assist in filling out the forms and every voter should participate in this process. If the officers visit a house two or three times and find it locked each time, it will be recorded as a locked house. Houses that have completed and returned the enumeration forms will receive a verification sticker, she added. City Corporation Commissioner B Shubha and Election Tahsildar Nagabhushan were present.</p>