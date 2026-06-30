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Homeindiakarnataka

Door-to-door SIR drive begins in Tumakuru

Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan participated in the door-to-door campaign in the Nazarbad area and explained the importance of the SIR exercise and the responsibilities of voters.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 18:20 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 18:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTumakuruspecial intensive revision

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