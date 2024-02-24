Karnataka: Door-to-door survey to identify ineligible labour cards

Bengaluru, DHNS: Labour Minister Santosh Lad told the Legislative Council on Friday that the state government will conduct a door-to-door survey to check ineligible persons having labour cards.
"The statewide audit of labourers will be taken up through the Ambedkar Karmika Seva Kendra. It will be completed in the next 7-8 months," Lad said.
He was replying to a question by Congress MLC U B Venkatesh and said that even those who own Ferrari cars, land and possess GST numbers had registered.
Meanwhile, justifying the reduction in scholarship amount for children of construction workers, the minister said it was because of the increase in the number of applications. "Rs 2,500 crore is needed to provide scholarship for 13 lakh applications," Lad said.
