<p>Almatti (Vijayapura): The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) has approved the running of trains on the second line on the 10-km Almatti-Wandala stretch of the Gadag-Hotgi route. </p>.<p>This also marks the completion of the line doubling work on the entire 284-km Gadag-Hotgi route. Electrification works have also been completed on the route. </p>.<p>A team of railway safety officials led by the CRS inspected the second line, with trains running on it in both directions at a speed of 100 kmph on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>The CRS then gave clearance for running trains on the stretch. </p>.<p>Regular train services on this stretch started on Thursday itself, with a speed of 90 kmph allowed for now, railway officials said. </p>.<p>Work had gained momentum in the last one year, especially the last two month on the Almatti-Vandala stretch.</p>.<p>There were many challenges in executing the work, including steel bridges, officials said. </p>.<p>Trains had stopped running on the Almatti-Wandala stretch in the last four months to facilitate the doubling and electrification work. </p>.<p>The completion of the work was crucial to help transport coal fast to the Kudgi thermal power plant as goods and passenger trains were forced to depend on the single line.</p>.<p>The National Thermal Power Corporation had provided grants for the project.</p>.<p>Work on the doubling and electrification of the Gadag-Hotgi route was on for the past eight years. </p>.<p>The Almatti-Wandala stretch offers a panoramic view for up to 3 km, of the backwaters of the Almatti reservoir across River Krishna. The 10-km stretch has three stations: Almatti, Benala and Vandala. </p>