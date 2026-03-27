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Doubling, electrification of Gadag-Hotgi railway line completed

This also marks the completion of the line doubling work on the entire 284-km Gadag-Hotgi route.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 21:12 IST
KarnatakaRailway

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