<p>Bengaluru, dhns: Dr Rajini M has been appointed as the director of the health and family welfare department, following the superannuation of Vasanth Kumar. </p>.G Sathyavathi appointed Karnataka's new Chief Information Commissioner.<p>She currently serves as additional director of National Health Mission. </p>.<p>The doctor has contributed towards prevention measures for dengue and H1N1, enforcement of Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act and Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostics Techniques Act. </p>