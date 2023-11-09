Dr Thimmappa honoured

Dr Dileep Kumar Thimmappa, chairman, Indian Nursing Council, has been honoured with a global leadership award at Thailand.
The 'Princess Srinagarindra Award' is conferred annually upon a registered nurse or registered midwife, or a group of registered nurses or registered midwives who have made a significant contribution through direct care, research, education or management within the nursing or midwifery profession.
Dr Thimmappa received the award at the Thailand Palace from Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Dr Thimmappa, a native of Chitradurga, has served in the nursing profession for nearly four decades.