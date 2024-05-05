Dr V Parameshvara Memorial award conferred

Mangaluru: The department of Otorhinolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery at the Yenepoya Medical college, a deemed to be university was conferred Dr V Parameshvara Memorial award for the best creative music therapist 2024.

The award was conferred by former Judge of High Court of Karnataka Justice Kumar, Indo Asian Group of Educational Institutions Chairman Ekambaram Naidu, wife of Dr Parameshwara, Dr Nalini Parameshwara, Ganakala Bhushana Vidushi RA Ramamani and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Director H N Suresh.

Manollasini Trust Managing Trustees Vidushi Dr Meenakshi Ravi, Karnataka Kalashree Vidwan Dr N G Ravi, K V Sastry and Nagaraj were also present during the presentation of award. Dr V Parameshvara Memorial award has been instituted in his memory by his family with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in association with Meera Centre for Music Therapy and research.

Dr V Parameshvara was a renowned cardiologist who believed in the transformative power of music. He authored the API Textbook of Medicine and was also the past president of the IMA. He was one of the founders of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.