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Draft law proposes 15-year land ownership for Karnataka private schools

The new draft makes it compulsory for private organisations to submit RTC, e-khata or khata document to prove their ownership of the land where they propose to build the school.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:52 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 19:52 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaPrivate school

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