<p>Bengaluru: It will soon be mandatory for private organisations keen on establishing new schools in Karnataka to either own the parcel of land where the school is to be built or possess a registered lease deed for the past 15 years.</p>.<p>The draft of the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Classification, Regulation and Curriculum) Rules, 2026, which was recently published stipulates this condition.</p>.<p>The new draft makes it compulsory for private organisations to submit RTC, e-khata or khata document to prove their ownership of the land where they propose to build the school. The land must be large enough to accommodate the school building and playground, besides getting the nod from the competent authorities.</p>.<p>Stakeholders or the public have been given a 15 days to submit their objections to the draft regulations.</p>.<p>The government has also published amendments to the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Change of Governing Body or Change of Location of Private Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Rules, 2026.</p>.<p><strong>Relocation fee</strong></p>.<p>The fee for relocation, according to the new rules, for a primary school will be Rs 50,000, it will be Rs 75,000 for a high-school and Rs one lakh for a pre-university college.</p>.<p>Fee for changes to the governing body of a primary school is Rs one lakh; it is Rs 1.5 lakh for high school and Rs 2 lakh for a PU college.</p>.<p>Private schools in urban pockets of the state operating in dilapidated buildings or small sites will be provided one chance to relocate the premises within the same city either by renting or leasing a new space.</p>.<p>But the new space must meet the prescribed criteria for infrastructure and land as stipulated in the new set of rules.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, in a bid to make the process for according recognition to schools a transparent affair, the Department of School Education and Literacy has decided to amend the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Recognition of Primary and High Schools) Rules, 1999, and a draft notification has already been issued.</p>.<p>The new draft rules stipulate that each application must be accompanied by a security deposit in the form of an e-bank guarantee from nationalised banks in the name of the concerned Deputy Director of School <br />Education.</p>.<p>The governing bodies of the school are at liberty to use the interest accrued on the deposit towards improving the institution.</p>.<p>On the other hand, in the event of the school’s closure or in the case of the governing body being found guilty of dereliction of duty, the department is authorised to use the money to disburse pending salary to the institution’s staff.</p>.<p>The rules, will, however, come into force only once they are notified in the gazette.</p>