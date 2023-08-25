Draft transfers lists of PDOs leaked on WA put Karnataka govt in spot

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge approved two draft transfers lists of panchayat development officers (PDOs) this week.
But both lists were leaked on WhatsApp groups even before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave his formal approval to them, much to the embarrassment of the government.
The two draft lists of transfers of 223 PDOs were leaked on the WhatsApp groups of RDPR officials, including that of the 2013 batch PDOs’ state union, on August 21.
This has led to speculations about another ‘cash for posting’ scam in the state.
An amended draft list with changes in postings of 40 PDOs was leaked on August 22.
As soon as the draft lists were out, several touts reportedly contacted a section of PDOs suggesting that they were “ready to offer service” for a premium by setting up appointments with ‘key officials’ in the department, a PDO told DH on condition of anonymity.
The PDO alleged that whenever the minister’s (RDPR) office prepares the draft list of transfers, it gets leaked even before it reaches the CM’s office.
As soon as the lists were leaked, several PDOs landed in Bengaluru and started lobbying hard with officers, MLAs and district ministers to secure plum postings or to prevent themselves from getting transferred out of the current location.
“The CM’s approval is needed as the general transfer window period has ended,” sources said.
There are around 6,000 PDO posts in the state and rules mandate that the state can effect transfers up to a maximum 6% of the total strength during the general transfer window period.
Already 650 PDOs have been transferred and the transfers lists of 800 PDOs is awaiting CM’s approval, based on MLAs’ recommendations.
Several PDOs have complained to the CM and the RDPR minister that the service rules are being grossly violated while carrying out transfers.
Senior advocate H Purushottama, who sent petitions to the CM, RDPR minister and chief secretary Vandita Sharma alleged rampant misuse of powers by RDPR officials and ‘cash for postings’ in the department.
The lawyer demanded detailed investigations into the allegations.
RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge told DH that the department would investigate into how the draft transfer lists were getting leaked and by whom.
“We will initiate legal proceedings against the guilty. It is a serious issue. We will act sternly,” he said.
The department has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police with regard to the case.