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Drinking water remains a mirage in North-Karnataka villages as RO plants lie defunct

A large number of residents rely only on borewells for their drinking water since operating and maintaining these RO plants has become a challenge for gram panchayats.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 00:42 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 00:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNorth Karnataka

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