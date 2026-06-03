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Homeindiakarnataka

Driver provokes elephant in Chikkamagaluru; forest department launches probe

Officials of the Bhadra Tiger Reserve took note of the viral footage and have identified and questioned the driver involved. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident occurred on Monday.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:06 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkamagaluru

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