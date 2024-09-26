Driving change, day by day

The need arose as there was only one bus operating from Sullia to Kolchar in the morning, so students had to leave home as early as 7.30 am to reach on time. They also were unable to get back home until after 5.30 pm due to the bus schedule and overcrowded bus. “Now, I start at 8.30 am, with two students from Sullia, make five pick-up stops, and ensure all students are at school by 9. After school ends at 4.20 pm, the students are dropped off by 5 pm,” says Jalajakshi. As of now, 17 students are currently using the school vehicle.