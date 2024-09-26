Driving change, day by day

At the Government Upgraded Primary School in Kolchar in Dakshina Kannada district, is a teacher going beyond the call of duty for her students. When the need arose, Jalajakshi K D chose to step outside the classroom, and get behind the wheel — she drives the school vehicle, ensuring that children from distant areas have access to education. Every day, the teacher picks up and drops off students, taking on this dual role to support their learning.
Earlier this year, the School Development Monitoring Committee (SDMC) had purchased a Maruti Omni to ensure students arrive on time. “As the school could not afford to hire a driver, I offered to take on the responsibility of driving the vehicle,” says Jalajakshi (49).
The need arose as there was only one bus operating from Sullia to Kolchar in the morning, so students had to leave home as early as 7.30 am to reach on time. They also were unable to get back home until after 5.30 pm due to the bus schedule and overcrowded bus. “Now, I start at 8.30 am, with two students from Sullia, make five pick-up stops, and ensure all students are at school by 9. After school ends at 4.20 pm, the students are dropped off by 5 pm,” says Jalajakshi. As of now, 17 students are currently using the school vehicle.
Parents aid the process by dropping off and picking up their children at designated points. “Previously, I used to travel the 12 km to the school on my scooter or car,” says Jalajakshi. Rajesh, a parent of two children who are availing the service, says, “The introduction of the vehicle has helped my children reach school on time. My house is situated at Enavara, more than seven kilometres away from the school. Earlier, I used to send my children in an autorickshaw and had to spend Rs 3,000 monthly.”
SDMC President Sudarshana Pathikallu says, “We are planning to expand our services to accommodate more students in the future, particularly from areas like Bandadka, which is 8 km from Kolchar.”
Menstrual hygiene campaign
In addition to this initiative, Jalajakshi also spearheads efforts to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene and distribute menstrual reusable pads and cups. Boys are involved in the awareness drives too, to foster a more inclusive understanding of menstrual health. The programmes also focus on addressing superstitious beliefs surrounding menstruation.
Students receive free menstrual cups.
Since the initiative began in May, over 400 menstrual cups and 3,000 reusable sanitary pads have been distributed to women and students in Sullia and nearby areas, with the help of donors and NGOs. Awareness programmes have also been conducted virtually in North Karnataka, supported by the Bengaluru-based Nagu Foundation.
Swathi, a Class eight student, and her mother Hemavathi, from Sullia taluk, are among those who have benefitted. Swathi says, “Reusable pads are cost-effective and easy to use. I do not even feel like I am on my period when I use them.”
Inspired by Jalajakshi’s initiative, Prakash Moodithaya, vice principal of Government Junior College in Sullia and his wife Mamata, raised funds to distribute reusable pads to 350 students. Mamata, a teacher at the college’s high school division, says that the awareness campaign and distribution of reusable sanitary pads has solved the issue of toilets being clogged with improperly disposed pads. It has also positively impacted boys at the school. “When the government distributed Shuchi sanitary pads, boys helped hand them out, understanding that menstruation is a natural process,” she says.