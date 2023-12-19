Drought relief: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi today

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the state’s drought situation. He is likely to press for the release of relief grants from the Union government.
Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said his appointment with PM Modi is at 11 am. “I’m meeting Modi to discuss drought,” he said.
Karnataka has declared 223 out of 236 taluks as drought-hit. The government has estimated crop losses at Rs 33,770.10 crore and sought Rs 4,663.12 crore from the Union government.
After becoming the CM, Siddaramaiah had met Modi in August this year.
During his visit to New Delhi, Siddaramaiah will also attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.
Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar are also slated to finalise the much-delayed appointments to boards and corporations. Before leaving for the national capital, Shivakumar said: "After a detailed deliberation, we sent a list (of appointees) to New Delhi. It was not finalised due to elections in five states. We’re going to Delhi now to get the list finalised."