Drug case: Karnataka HC quashes proceedings against actress Sanjana Galrani, Bengaluru-based realtor

Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court has quashed proceedings against Shivaprakash alias Chippi, a city-based realtor, actress Sanjana Galrani and another accused Aditya Mohan Agarwal in the drugs case.

The court noted that while the petitioners were chargesheeted for the offences relating to the year 2015, 2018 and 2019 for which the FIR was registered in 2020 in connection with offences said to have been committed between April and September 2020. Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar said in view of CrPC Section 219(1), it was necessary for the police to register separate FIRs.

The FIR was registered on the basis of the suo motu complaint filed with the Cottonpet police by KC Goutham, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The allegation was that the complainant had information about consumption of narcotics in parties organized in various hotels and other places visited by celebrities, DJs (disc jockeys), software engineers and others.

The complainant claimed to have discovered certain names of individuals in pursuance of the enquiry made as well as voluntary statement of one BK Ravishankar recorded under section 67 of the NDPS Act.