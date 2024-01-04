Drugs worth Rs 1.71 crore seized, 749 youth arrested in one year

Mangaluru: With city police initiating strict action against the drug menace, 713 cases, including those for drug consumption, were booked under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act in 2023.
As many as 194 cases had been booked and 199 people were arrested for drug peddling under section 20 (b) of the NDPS Act. 619 cases have been booked for consumption of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances under section 27 (b) of the NDPS Act. "In all, 749 people had been arrested during this period," Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said.
Drugs and substances worth Rs 1,71,11,700 were seized in Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction during the period. The commissioner said that 206.68 kg ganja worth Rs 51,74,200 was seized. In addition, 11.30 grams of ganja weed oil worth Rs 7,000 and 8 grams of ganja ash powder worth Rs 3,500 were seized, he added.
A total of 2.268 kg of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) worth Rs 1,11,43,750 was seized. 250 LSD stamps worth Rs 2.50 lakh and 151.19 gms of methamphetamine worth Rs 3,39,500 were seized. 723 gms of charas worth Rs 1.45 lakh, two gms of hashish oil worth Rs 750 and 68.500 grams of bhang-laced chocolates worth Rs 48,000 were also seized during 2023.
Following the home minister's directions, the district administration and police jointly carried out many awareness programmes in schools and colleges. Anti-drug cells have been set up in educational institutions, including professional colleges, to create awareness among students on the ill effects of drug abuse.
Existing anti-drug cells in a few educational institutions were reactivated. Under the police's drug-free campaign in Mangaluru, four teams were formed, each under the supervision of the respective Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs). These teams were entrusted with the responsibility of visiting places frequented by the public and individuals suspected of drug abuse.
"The Department of Health and Family Welfare along with NGOs had trained teachers/lecturers in early detection of drug abuse amongst students. Counselling sessions were held at all police stations in commissionerate limits for those booked under the NDPS Act," Agarwal said.
Nearly 50 percent of 321 inmates in district prisons are drug addicts. Nearly 500 youth addicted to drugs had been transferred to other district jails in the past few months to prevent overcrowding in barracks, informed officials in the district prison.
"Earlier, radicalisation on religious lines among inmates seemed a problem. Now drug abuse has emerged as the single biggest problem in district jail. Thus we are trying out innovative approaches under the 'Vyasanamukthadege hejjegalu' (steps towards reformation) programme to help undertrials lead a reformed life after stepping out of the district jail," explained officials.