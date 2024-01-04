Drugs worth Rs 1.71 crore seized, 749 youth arrested in one year

As many as 194 cases had been booked and 199 people were arrested for drug peddling under section 20 (b) of the NDPS Act. 619 cases have been booked for consumption of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances under section 27 (b) of the NDPS Act. "In all, 749 people had been arrested during this period," Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said.