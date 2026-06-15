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Homeindiakarnataka

Dry spell leaves Sirsi's paddy farmers in crisis as monsoon delays

Even though June is already half over, the region has not received the expected rainfall, severely affecting the 'age madi' (Dapog method).
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSirsi

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