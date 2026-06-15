Dry spell leaves Sirsi's paddy farmers in crisis as monsoon delays

<p>Sirsi: Paddy farmers in Sirsi, who had prepared their fields in anticipation of the monsoon are now left idle and helpless, with no agricultural work to carry out due to a prolonged dry spell.</p>.<p>Even though June is already half over, the region has not received the expected rainfall, severely affecting the 'age madi' (Dapog method), a nursery technique used for raising paddy seedlings.</p>.<p>In the rain-fed paddy-growing taluk, all agricultural activity depends entirely on the onset of the monsoon. The taluk has about 7,000 hectares under paddy cultivation, and hundreds of farming families depend on it for their livelihood. But the current dry weather has left cultivators worried.</p>.Karnataka forest dept to recover Rs 400-crore land in Sirsi after 36-year delay.<p>"Traditionally, farmers in this region follow a transplanting system rather than direct sowing. They first raise seedlings in nursery beds called <span class="italic">age madi</span> and later transplant them into paddy fields. This practice requires good rainfall in June and July, but due to the lack of rain, farmers are unable to carry out nursery preparation," explained farmer Somasekhar Goudar of Bhashi.</p>.<p>Farmers in areas such as Dasanakoppa, Danaganahalli, and Vaddala had made advance preparations and adopted sowing methods. However, immediately after sowing, rainfall deficit set in. The newly sprouted seedlings are now facing severe water scarcity and farmers are worried about how to save them.</p>.<p>The disruption in rainfall has also thrown the agricultural schedule completely off track, said Anand Gouda of Hosakoppa.</p>.<p>The ongoing dry spell has created uncertainty among farmers across Sirsi taluk. They now fear further delays in the monsoon could impact transplantation schedules and overall paddy yield this season, as agricultural operations remain stalled and dependence on timely rainfall continues to grow critical for sustaining traditional farming practices.</p>