Dry spell likely to hit food output: Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy

Chaluvarayaswamy said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already written to the Union agriculture minister seeking revision of drought guidelines to help the farmers. “Earlier, the guidelines were flexible but now, 60 per cent of rain deficit and three weeks of dry spell are the conditions. This won’t allow us to declare a drought. Even if we do, the centre may not come to our rescue,” he said and added that if the Union government reviews it and relaxes the condition from 60% deficit to 30 per cent, then it will help the state in protecting farmers who incur huge losses in such scenarios.