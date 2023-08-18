Dry spell likely to hit food output: Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy

Expressing concern over deficit rainfall, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Thursday indicated that the dry spell is likely to have an impact on the state’s food production as farmers may not be able to reap what they have already sown if the rain is delayed by another four or five days.
After inaugurating the centralised call centre for farmers, Chaluvarayaswamy told reporters that the state has recorded a deficit rainfall of 22 per cent between June 1 and August 16 while in July alone the deficit was 29 per cent.
“As a result, sowing operations are hit. Sowing is at 75 per cent against the target of 82.35 lakh hectares. Now, even this seems under threat if the state fails to receive rain in the next four to five days,” Chaluvarayaswamy said.
The minister stressed that rain has receded considerably in the last two weeks with Tumakuru receiving no rain, while Bengaluru district received just 0.01 mm rain and Shivamogga a measly 1.9 mm. “Monsoon across the state has weakened considerably and farmers who were hoping to harvest in the next couple of days might just not be able to reap it in case the rain fails completely. This might even lead to decline in food production,” he observed.
Chaluvarayaswamy said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already written to the Union agriculture minister seeking revision of drought guidelines to help the farmers. “Earlier, the guidelines were flexible but now, 60 per cent of rain deficit and three weeks of dry spell are the conditions. This won’t allow us to declare a drought. Even if we do, the centre may not come to our rescue,” he said and added that if the Union government reviews it and relaxes the condition from 60% deficit to 30 per cent, then it will help the state in protecting farmers who incur huge losses in such scenarios.
Chaluvarayaswamy said the state government has selected two women farmers -- Rani Chandrashekaraiah from Mandya and Maragret from Kolar who are millet growers -- to take part in the G20 millet summit that will be held in New Delhi next month.