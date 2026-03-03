<p>Ballari: Over 100 Kannadigas are stranded in the West Asia amid Iran’s retaliatory attacks on the US bases across the Gulf following the US-Israel joint strikes. The war-torn region has thrown the travel plan of the Indians, mostly tourists, into turmoil.</p>.<p>According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, over 100 Kannadigas are stuck in the UAE cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi and Bahrain. Among those stranded in Dubai are 32 people from Ballari, including Ballari City Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy and five of his family members. As many as 15 members of Yalpi Pampanagouda, who went to Dubai on a package tour, also stuck in Dubai.</p>.'No water, no food': Israel-Iran War leaves Karnataka's Hassan residents stuck in Bahrain, Dubai.<p>“Pampanagouda’s family had left for the UAE on February 23. They were supposed to return via Sharjah on February 28. They returned to Dubai after the flights were grounded due to the ongoing war. With no government help forthcoming, they were left to fend for themselves.</p>.<p>Thankfully, the members of Kannada Sangha in the UAE, MLA B Nagendra’s friends in Dubai, ‘Drone’ Prathap and others came to their rescue. All 32 members from Ballari have been moved to ‘Exclusive-My Home in Dubai’ a service apartment on the outskirts of Dubai. The Kannada Sangha has made arrangements for food and water, and health check-ups for the elderly,” Diwakargouda, son of Pampanagouda told DH.</p>.<p>The service apartment where people from Ballari are staying is a residential area, but sounds of explosions are being heard every now and then, he said.</p>.<p>Quote - </p>.<p>Many from state including legislators business travellers and tourists are stuck in the war-ravaged Iran Dubai Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The state government has urged the Centre to take necessary measures to bring back the stranded. A special delegation under Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar is in constant touch with the Embassies and the governments of the Gulf nations.</p>.<p>G Parameshwara<br>Home minister</p>.<p>We are safe: Congress MLA </p><p>MLA Bharath Reddy has released a video from Dubai stating that he his family and the other tourists from Ballari are safe. </p><p> “My family and I are safe along with the others who had come from Ballari are safe. I have sent my office staff to help those stranded in Dubai. A list of the tourists business travellers and others from the state stranded in Dubai has been sent to the Embassy of India in the UAE through the state government. We will fly back once the flight service resumed” Reddy said in the purported video.</p>