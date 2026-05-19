Dubare tragedy: Elephant Marthanda succumbs leaving his mahout grief-stricken

<p>Madikeri: Marthanda, the 53-year-old elephant who had suffered multiple injuries during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dubare-tragedy-victim-s-husband-laments-lack-of-emergency-facilities-4007794">attack by 26-year-old elephant Kanjan</a>, breathed its last at Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar taluk on Tuesday.</p><p>No sooner had the veterinary doctors pronounced the death of the elephant, its mahout Ghouse and caretaker Naveen broke down in tears in front of the elephant. Other mahouts and 'kavadigas' on witnessing the inconsolable Ghouse were also moved to tears. Even the staff members engaged in river rafting nearby were deeply saddened with the passing away of Marthanda.</p><p>The incident occurred on Monday while the elephants were being bathed in the Cauvery river. Kanjan suddenly became aggressive and attacked Marthanda. In the melee, Joysi from Tamil Nadu was crushed to death after the elephant fell on her. Marthanda sustained severe injuries. Kanjan had pierced Marthanda’s stomach, ears and private parts with its long tusks.</p>.A day after clash, injured elephant dies at Dubare camp .<p><strong>Marthanda, the most loved elephant at the camp</strong></p><p>“There were very deep wounds at five to six places on the body. Despite treatment, it could not be saved,” a Veterinary doctor said. Though named Marthanda, the elephant was popular among mahouts for its gentle nature. It never troubled other elephants and tolerated tourists no matter how much they intimidated him.</p><p>For this reason, Marthanda was loved by everyone. Staff members often preferred Marthanda for bathing activities. Since it obeyed commands perfectly, Marthanda was a favourite among the mahouts and kavadigas. Marthanda, a 'Makhna' elephant (tuskless male elephant) was captured in Alur in Hassan district in 2023.</p><p>Weighing around 4,500 kg, Marthanda had become a favorite among the Dubare camp staff over the past three years. Thus, its death had cast a pall of gloom over the camp. Police said that after conducting a postmortem, the body of Joysi was handed over to her husband on Monday night. </p>