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Homeindiakarnataka

Dubare tragedy: Elephant Marthanda succumbs leaving his mahout grief-stricken

No sooner had the veterinary doctors pronounced the death of the elephant, its mahout Ghouse and caretaker Naveen broke down in tears in front of the elephant.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 17:14 IST
IndiaKarnatakaElephant attackKodaguDubare

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