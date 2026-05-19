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Dubare tragedy: Victim's husband laments lack of emergency facilities

The victim’s cornea was donated to the teaching hospital of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 23:23 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 23:23 IST
Elephant attackKarntaka NewsKodagu district

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