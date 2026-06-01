'Due to politics, they held it at different venue': Karnataka CM-elect Shivakumar on IPL final being shifted to Gujarat

<p>Karnataka CM-elect D K Shivakumar and outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru for winning its second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title against Gujarat Titans on Sunday night.</p>.<p>However, Shivakumar lashed out at IPL organisers for shifting the venue for the final to Gujarat, saying it was an injustice to Karnataka, and alleged the move was politically motivated.</p>.<p>"The IPL final match should have happened in Bengaluru. Injustice has been done to us. Due to politics, they held it at a different venue. I won't speak much on it," he told reporters.</p>.IPL 2026 | Royal Challengers Bengaluru reign continues.<p>"I congratulate them on behalf of the RCB fans in Karnataka, and the state government," he said.</p>.<p>In separate posts on X, the chief minister-designate and the outgoing chief minister commended the RCB on the achievement, and hailed the players, support staff and fans for the triumph.</p>.<p>"RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud," Shivakumar said.</p>.<p>Declaring "Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions!" and "This year too, the cup belongs to us," he said the team had written a golden chapter in the franchise's history.</p>.<p>"Congratulations to the players, coaches, support staff, and millions of fans who stood by the team every step of the way," Shivakumar said in his post on X.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said RCB had once again emerged as IPL champions and credited the team's aggressive display throughout the tournament.</p>.<p>"Throughout the tournament, the fearless brand of cricket displayed by the RCB boys seemed to leave opposing teams with no answers," he said.</p>.IPL final shifted to Ahmedabad for bigger stadium, not ticket issue: DK Shivakumar.<p>Congratulating the team on lifting the trophy for a second successive season, Siddaramaiah said, "This victory, earned through a united team effort, has created a festive atmosphere in the homes of RCB fans everywhere." </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>