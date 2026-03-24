<p>Davangere: In an unusual incident, Durgambika Devi Temple Trust members have reportedly cleaned the entire premises of Durgambika temple stating that BJP leaders and workers harmed the sanctity of the temple by entering it with slippers before the commencement of the procession to the City corporation office to file nomination papers for the bypolls to Davangere South Assembly Constituency.</p><p>In a press note released on Monday night, the trust members said leaders and workers of Congress- entered the temple in the morning and offered prayer to the deity before commencing the procession. </p><p>Later, BJP workers' and leaders also entered the temple to offer prayers. But some of them harmed the sanctity of the temple by entering it with slippers. They have also disrespected the deity, they charged . They also informed that the Trust members have sought the intervention of the deity to teach a lesson to those harmed sanctity of the temple in the bypolls slated to be held in April 9.</p>