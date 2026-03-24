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Durgambika temple cleaned after BJP leaders allegedly enter premises with slippers

In a press note released on Monday night, the trust members said leaders and workers of Congress- entered the temple in the morning and offered prayer to the deity before commencing the procession.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 00:44 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 00:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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