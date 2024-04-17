Dwarakish’s film career marked by spectacular highs and lows

His independent production Mayor Muthanna (1969), with Rajkumar in the lead, was the biggest hit of the time. Dwarakish cast himself as the hero in his next film. Inspired by a Danish spy comedy, Strike First Freddy (released in the US as Operation: Lovebirds), he produced Kulla Agent 000 (1972), which became a hit. Encouraged by its success, he produced Cowboy Kulla (1973), which also did well at the box office.