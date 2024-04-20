Dwarakish: The producer who dared

In his capacity as comedian and director, Dwarakish has a long filmography, but it is as a never-say-die producer that he leaves behind an inspiring legacy. At the peak of his career, he owned a fleet of cars and a host of bungalows. He sold them all when his films began to flop, but the failures would not deter him. After 19 flops in a row, he found success with ‘Apthamitra’ (2004), starring Vishnuvardhan.