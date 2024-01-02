DyCM D K Shivakumar to hold first Janata Darshan on January 3

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, will hold the first Janata Darshan (public grievance redressal meet) at KR Puram’s ITI cricket ground on January 3.
Shivakumar has urged residents of the Mahadevapura and KR Puram assembly constituencies to submit their grievances at the meeting, where officers, engineers, and staff from prominent civic agencies like the BBMP, BDA, Bescom and Revenue Department will be present.
The deputy chief minister’s office has also announced that Shivakumar will hold the meet at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Yelahanka New Town, for the Yelahanka, Byatrayanapura and Dasarahalli constituencies on January 5, and at RBANMS High School, St John’s Road, for the Hebbal, Shivajinagar and Pulakeshinagar constituencies on January 6.
The deputy chief minister said that the dates for the remaining constituencies will be announced in the second phase.
To make the programme successful, the BBMP plans to open 15 counters at the meeting centres and issue tokens so that citizens can meet the deputy chief minister and the local MLA directly. It will also organise drinking water, breakfast, and temporary toilet facilities at the venues.
Grievances submitted will be uploaded to the Integrated Public Grievance redressal system, Shivakumar said in a press statement.
Save the dates
January 3
Mahadevapura, KR Puram
Venue: ITI Stadium, KR Puram
January 5
Yelahanka, Byatrayanapura, Dasarahalli
Venue: Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, Yelahanka New Town
January 6
Hebbal, Shivajinagar, Pulakeshinagar
Venue: RBANMS High School, St John’s Road