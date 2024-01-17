DySP-ranked officers to head cybercrime stations, says Siddaramaiah

Cut-off box - Silver medals for cops Given the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the renaming of Karnataka the chief minister announced that all the police personnel in the state would be presented with silver medals. Siddaramaiah also said that a Suvarna Mahotsava Bhavana would be set up to commemorate the naming of the state police force as Karnataka Police and announced that the medical expenditure of all policemen in the state will be increased from Rs 1000 to 1500. Before the conference the chief minister inspected the mobile labs of bomb detection and diffusion force and forensic lab and the upgraded vehicle of the Mobile Command and Control Centre.