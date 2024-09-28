e-Khata mandatory for properties from Sept 30: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

Bengaluru: In a bid to prevent illegal and fraudulent deals in registration of properties across the state, the e-Khatas will be made compulsory from September 30, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced here on Friday.
The minister told reporters that the system is already being implemented in about a dozen districts including Chitradurga, Raichur, Bagalkot and Chamarajanagar through E-Swathu under Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department to register properties in rural areas. In urban areas, properties are being registered with E-Aasthi in pilot districts. The e-Khatas can be registered online and downloaded exclusively for properties of urban areas, including Bengaluru city.
The minister said that the e-Khata system will be made compulsory from September 30 “I appeal to all property owners that whenever they come to sell or purchase their property, they must come with e-Khatas. To register e-Khata one needs secure it from local authority, in case of rural areas gram panchayats and urban local bodies in urban areas,” he said and stressed that without e-Khata there will be no registration of any property as both e-Swathu and e-Aasthi have been integrated with registration process in the state.
The minister further said people need to get their e-Khata at the earliest to prevent the fraudulent deals as this system has been launched to protect them from being cheated by fraudulent elements. “There are instances of the same property being registered twice in two different names. So, I appeal to all owners to complete e-Khata,” he said.
He added that clear instructions had been given to the RDPR department in this regard.
Gowda said that the state government will expedite the Revenue department’s Podi drive - digitisation of land records - launched in Hassan district on a pilot basis. The department has completed evaluating 8,279 government survey numbers of around 80,000 farmers in the district, he added
The minister noted that, along with Hassan, the department has launched similar processes simultaneously in various parts of the state as well. “As of now we have completed evaluating documents of around 69,437 survey numbers since September 2 across the state. The initiative will benefit approximately around 4 lakh farmers in the state,” he said.
He added that around 22 lakh private survey numbers, which are categorized as multi-owners, also need to be brought under Podi drive.
Published 28 September 2024, 02:38 IST