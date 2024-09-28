e-Khata mandatory for properties from Sept 30: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

The minister said that the e-Khata system will be made compulsory from September 30 “I appeal to all property owners that whenever they come to sell or purchase their property, they must come with e-Khatas. To register e-Khata one needs secure it from local authority, in case of rural areas gram panchayats and urban local bodies in urban areas,” he said and stressed that without e-Khata there will be no registration of any property as both e-Swathu and e-Aasthi have been integrated with registration process in the state.