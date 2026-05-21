Early commencement of metro services for UPSC preliminary examination

<p>In view of the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination scheduled on May 24, Metro train services will commence its operations from 6 am instead of the usual 7 am from all terminal stations, namely Whitefield (Kadugodi), Challaghatta on Purple Line, Madavara, Silk Institute on Green Line and R.V. Road, Bommasandra on the Yellow Line.</p>.Attention Bengaluru! Namma Metro to start early on May 10, check timings.<p>Candidates and the General Public are requested to make use of this metro service.</p>