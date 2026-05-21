Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Early commencement of metro services for UPSC preliminary examination

Candidates and the General Public are requested to make use of this metro service.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 18:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 18:37 IST
Karnataka NewsUPSCMetro services

Follow us on :

Follow Us