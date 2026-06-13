Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Early recruitment of guest teachers brings relief to students in Karnataka's Belagavi

A total of 5,387 teacher vacancies in government primary and high schools across the two districts had been affecting classroom teaching and learning outcomes.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 01:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 01:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelgavi

Follow us on :

Follow Us