Early recruitment of guest teachers brings relief to students in Karnataka's Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: In a significant move to address the acute shortage of teachers in government schools, the state government has initiated the recruitment of guest teachers at the very beginning of the 2026-27 academic year. The decision is expected to benefit thousands of students in Belagavi and Chikkodi educational districts, where more than 5,300 teaching posts remain vacant.</p>.<p>A total of 5,387 teacher vacancies in government primary and high schools across the two districts had been affecting classroom teaching and learning outcomes.</p>.Belgavi City Corporation: Savita Kamble elected as mayor, Anand Chavan as Deputy Mayor.<p>In previous years, guest teachers were typically appointed one or two months after the academic year commenced, disrupting academic schedules and delaying educational activities.</p>.<p>This year, however, the government has expedited the process, ensuring that guest teachers are available from the start of the academic session.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">HMs’ responsibility </p>.<p>Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI), Chikkodi, R S Seetaramu said the responsibility of appointing guest teachers has been entrusted to the headmasters of individual schools. Preference has been given to candidates with prior teaching experience, and the selection process has already been completed.</p>.<p>“The selected guest teachers will begin their services this month,” he said.</p>.<p>In the Belagavi educational district, 1,919 teaching posts are vacant in government primary schools. Of these, 1,349 guest teacher positions have already been allotted, while approval for the remaining 560 posts is awaited. In government high schools, 262 guest teachers have been allotted against 393 vacancies, and a proposal seeking approval for 130 additional posts has been submitted to the government.</p>.<p>Similarly, in the Chikkodi educational district, there are 2,529 vacant teaching posts in government primary schools. The government has allotted 1,821 guest teacher positions, while approval has been sought for the remaining 708 posts.</p>.<p>In government high schools, 506 guest teachers have been allotted against 546 vacancies, leaving 40 positions yet to be filled.</p>.<p>Additionally, 262 guest teachers are required for newly established government high schools that have started functioning in the current academic year.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Continuity in learning</p>.<p>DDPI, Belagavi, Leelavati Hiremath said the appointment of guest teachers was a temporary measure to bridge the gap caused by the shortage of regular teachers. “Completing the recruitment process at the beginning of the academic year will greatly benefit students and ensure continuity in learning,” she said.</p>.<p>Seetaramu added that guest teacher appointments have been completed in the first phase and that the government is expected to allocate the remaining positions during the second phase of recruitment.</p>