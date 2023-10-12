Earning new stripes

Amith Shetty, a hotelier who is the owner of the Yemmekere Friends’ Circle dance troupe, expresses his joy that people from other regions are participating in tiger dance. “Dancers from Odisha have been part of our troupe for the last four years. There are members from Bengaluru and Mumbai as well,” he says. Most of them are specialists in ‘double roll pulti’ acrobatics and are invited to perform with the tiger dance troupe during Navaratri. Some of them are now also learning the traditional steps, he adds.