Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude recorded in Karnataka's Vijaypura

<p>Vijaypura: An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 has been recorded in the Vijaypura district on Wednesday.</p><p>The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre stated that the earthquake was reported at around 11:29 am with an epicentre at 2.6 kms north west of Vadavadagi gram panchayat in Basavana Bagewadi taluk. </p><p>The KSNDMC said that as per the seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 50 kms from the epicentre. This has not created any harm as the intensity observed is low, even though there might be local vibration felt. The epicentre falls in seismic zone 2 and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map.</p>.7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines.<p>It has urged the people not to panic as both the magnitude and intensity observed are low.</p><p>People in the taluk said that they did not feel any tremors. Since 2025, Vijayapura has had 29 quakes of magnitudes above 2 and up to 3.5 within up to 100 km distance. 18 quakes above magnitude 3 and 11 quakes between magnitude 2 and 3.</p>