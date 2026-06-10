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Homeindiakarnataka

Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude recorded in Karnataka's Vijaypura

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre stated that the earthquake was reported at around 11:29 am
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 14:04 IST
EarthquakeVijaypura

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