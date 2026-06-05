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Homeindiakarnataka

Ebola alert: Karnataka orders statewide vigil across hospitals  

A probable case is any suspected case that has had direct contact with a laboratory confirmed Ebola patient in the past 21 days.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 21:45 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 21:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaEbola

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