Ebola alert: Karnataka orders statewide vigil across hospitals  

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued a statewide high alert following the World Health Organisation's (WHO) declaration of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).</p>.<p>The global alert follows a rise in Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.</p>.<p>In a circular issued on May 30, the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services directed all private medical establishments, medical college hospitals, and other healthcare institutions to maintain a "high index of suspicion" for EVD and strictly follow surveillance and reporting protocols.</p>.<p>Healthcare institutions have been instructed to screen patients with relevant symptoms and travel history, immediately report suspected and probable EVD cases through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), promptly inform the respective District Surveillance Officer (DSO), maintain detailed records of patients and contacts, facilitate epidemiological investigations by District Surveillance Units and strictly follow Infection Prevention and Control measures, including isolation of suspected cases and the use of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).</p>.No Ebola cases in India, says Karnataka Health Dept; issues travel advisory.<p>The commissionerate defined a suspect case as any living or deceased person presenting with fever and acute signs of haemorrhage, such as bleeding gums, nosebleeds, red eyes, red spots on the body, vomiting blood or bloody or black stools, who has travelled to an affected area within the previous 21 days.</p>.<p>A probable case is any suspected case that has had direct contact with a laboratory confirmed Ebola patient in the past 21 days.</p>.<p>A confirmed case is any suspect or probable case with laboratory confirmation, such as positive IgM antibody, positive PCR or viral isolation, by an ICMR designated laboratory.</p>.<p>A contact is any asymptomatic person who has had physical contact in the past three weeks with a patient, including sharing a room or bed, providing care, touching body fluids or participating in a burial involving direct contact with the corpse.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru, Epidemic Disease Hospital has been designated as the quarantine facility, while the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) will serve as the isolation and treatment centre.</p>.<p>In Mangaluru, Srinivas Port Hospital has been designated as the quarantine facility and Wenlock Hospital as the isolation and treatment centre.</p>.<p>If a suspected case is identified, District Surveillance Units will collect samples using strict biosafety protocols. Samples will first be sent to the National Institute of Virology in Bengaluru and then transferred to the ICMR's National Institute of Virology in Pune for final confirmation.</p>