Ebola outbreak: Nigeria returnee placed in home quarantine

<p>Kamalapur (Kalaburagi district): A native of Navanihaal Chatru Nayak Tanda in Kamalapur, who had returned home from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ebola-alert-karnataka-orders-statewide-vigil-across-hospitals-4027947">Ebola</a>-affected Nigeria, was placed under home quarantine to ensure public health safety.</p>.<p>Namanath Chappu Chauhan, who had migrated to Nigeria for work, had returned from the western African nation via Kalaburagi on Saturday.</p>.Ebola: Another Sudanese national with fever admitted to Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital for screening.<p>Following the instruction by the district health officer, Kamalapur primary healthcare centre medical officer Jayakumar Samuel visited Chauhan's house and placed him under home <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/us-to-set-up-quarantine-facility-in-kenya-for-americans-exposed-to-ebola-report-4017524">quarantine</a>.</p>