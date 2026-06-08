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Ebola outbreak: Nigeria returnee placed in home quarantine

Namanath Chappu Chauhan, who had migrated to Nigeria for work, had returned from the western African nation via Kalaburagi on Saturday.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:22 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 02:22 IST
healthNigeriaKalaburagiEbola

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