Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Employees' Compensation Act does not treat medical expenses as compensation component, rules Karnataka HC

Justice K Manmadha Rao said this while modifying the award passed to a labourer, who lost both his hands at a factory in Ranebennur.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 22:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 22:18 IST
India NewsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us