EC files FIR against Karnataka BJP man, two others for illegally carrying Rs 2 crore cash

Bengaluru: An FIR was registered on Sunday against BJP Office Secretary Lokesh Ambekallu and two others for illegally carrying Rs 2 crore cash in a car, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

The matter came to light on Saturday when the Static Surveillance Team (SST) of Chamrajpet intercepted a car here carrying cash of Rs 2 crore at 4:05 pm and intimated income tax officials, they said.