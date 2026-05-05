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'Not BJP but Election Commission won in West Bengal and Assam': Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

You (BJP) have the election commissioner in your pocket. You’ve completely destroyed the Election Commission's process, Kharge said.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 12:37 IST
Karnataka NewsElection CommissionPriyank KhargeAssam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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