<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leptospirosis">Leptospirosis</a> cases have risen sharply in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, with the Economic Survey for 2025-26 reporting 19 deaths in the past year.</p>.<p>Over the past five years, the state has reported more than 16,000 cases and 30 deaths, with the numbers increasing each year.</p>.<p>Year-wise data shows a steady rise in cases: 544 in 2020, 906 in 2021, 3,174 in 2022, 5,404 in 2023, 5,088 in 2024, and 6,525 in 2025, with 19 deaths last year.</p>.<p>Leptospirosis is a zoonotic bacterial disease transmitted by contact with urine from infected animals or contaminated water or soil. Complications include kidney failure, liver failure and meningitis.</p>.<p>Dr Siri M Kamath, Consultant, Internal Medicine, noted that the disease is underreported as it is often mistaken for dengue or malaria.</p>.<p>"Early symptoms are non-specific. Patients often have fever, headache and body aches, which can be mistaken for viral fever, dengue or malaria. Because symptoms overlap, leptospirosis may not be suspected immediately," she said.</p>.<p>She said that specific tests are needed to distinguish leptospirosis from malaria and dengue.</p>.<p>"Definitive diagnosis requires lab testing. The IgM ELISA is a screening test for antibodies. The Microscopic Agglutination Test (MAT) is the principal reference, but is done in specialised labs. In the early phase, PCR tests can detect bacterial DNA in blood or urine," Dr Siri said.</p>.<p>"Supportive findings such as elevated liver enzymes, renal function changes and thrombocytopenia are considered. Direct antigen detection is an alternative in some cases."</p>.<p>The infection can be fatal if not treated promptly.</p>.<p>"The infection can cause kidney failure, reducing urine output. The liver may be affected, leading to jaundice. In some cases, it can spread to the lungs, causing breathing problems or internal bleeding. The brain may also be affected, leading to meningitis, confusion or severe headaches."</p>