ED arrests 2 in KIADB compensation 'fraud' case in Karnataka

The money-laundering case stems from an FIR and a chargesheet filed by the Dharwad district CID, alleging that Sajjan and some other officials of the KIADB, Dharwad 'conspired' with land brokers and some other accused and sanctioned an amount of Rs 19.99 crore to seven individuals on the pretext of compensation for land acquisition.