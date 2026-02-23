<p>Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the illegal online betting case involving Karnataka Congress MLA KC Veerendra ‘Puppy’. </p><p>The agency in the supplementary Prosecution Complaint has named Pruthvi N Raj, KC Thippeswamy, M/s. Fonepaisa Payment Solutions Pvt Ltd., Gulshan Khattar, M/s Puppy's Tours and Travels LLP, Arjun Nagabhushan, Abhijith Sajjan and M/s Logicforge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. </p>.Illegal betting: ED attaches Rs 177 crore worth of assets of Congress MLA KC Veerendra .<p>ED had earlier arrested Veerendra under Section 19 of PMLA, and a Prosecution Complaint against him was filed before the LXXXI Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge in Bengaluru City last year. </p><p>“Further, vide Provisional Attachment Order no. 05/2026 dated 29.01.2026 u/s 5(1) of PMLA movable and immovable properties, of KC Veerendra and other accused, totalling to Rs 177.30 crore (approx.) were provisionally attached. With this, the ED has attached/seized assets worth more than Rs 320 crore in the present case under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002,” the agency said. </p><p>“Further, during the course of investigation, Proceeds of Crime exceeding Rs 2,300 crore have been identified so far, which were generated through illegal online betting and gambling activities and subsequently laundered through multiple layers of transactions.” </p>