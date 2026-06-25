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Homeindiakarnataka

ED raids minister Satish Jarkiholi’s brother-in-law in PMLA case

Satish Jarkiholi told reporters at Gokak town that he was unaware of the reasons for the ED raid and hence could not comment on it.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 23:43 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 23:43 IST
Karnataka Newssatish jarkiholiPMLA

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