ED raids minister Satish Jarkiholi’s brother-in-law in PMLA case

<p>Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched simultaneous raids against a senior excise officer and the brother-in-law of Congress minister Satish Jarkiholi. </p>.<p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that the raids were executed against Y Manjunath, Additional Excise Commissioner, Enforcement and Crime, Belagavi, and his alleged associates. ED officials from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru </a>and Goa were primarily part of the searches. </p>.<p>The searches were a result of suspected foreign transactions, alleged money laundering attempts and amassing properties under benami names and entities, sources said. Manjunath is also the son of former Ballari BJP MP Y Devendrappa. </p>.<p>While Satish is the Public Works Minister in the Congress government, Ramesh and Balachandra are BJP MLAs, and Lakhan is an MLC. Another brother, Bhimshi, is an entrepreneur.</p>.<p>Searches were conducted in Belagavi, an apartment in Bengaluru, and other properties and offices in Mysuru and Arsikere in the Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district. </p>.Ex-Kerala CM's daughter Veena appears for questioning before ED in PMLA case.<p>The ED is yet to release an official statement, but sources said that the agency found incriminating documents and assets, including precious metals like gold. Bar licenses were also found, which were being verified for authenticity, they said. </p>.<p>ED officials arrived at the residence of Manjunath at Doordarshan Nagar early in the morning. Manjunath was not in his house in Belagavi but was in the apartment in Bengaluru and was questioned, sources added.</p>.<p>Simultaneously, searches were also being conducted at his office and other sites. Adequate security personnel were deployed on the premises. </p>.<p>A person identified as Yamuna, said to be the close aide of Manjunath, was questioned by ED officials in Mysuru. She was in the Excise Department when Manjunath previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Excise in Mysuru, sources said. </p>.<p><strong>No idea, says Satish</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, minister Satish Jarkiholi told reporters at Gokak town that he was unaware of the reasons for the ED raid and hence could not comment on it. "Let us wait for a day for the ED to give reasons for the raid. I am unaware if the raid was political or not," he said. </p>