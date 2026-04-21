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ED raids on Karnataka MLA N A Haris' sons puts spotlight back on Bitcoin saga

Subsequent interrogations following the initial arrest opened a Pandora’s box and revealed the scale of Sriki’s cyber-heists.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 23:55 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 23:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBitcoinEnforcement DirectorateN A Haris

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