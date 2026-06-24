ED raids premises linked to senior excise officer at multiple locations in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru/Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) on Wednesday launched simultaneous raids against a senior excise officer said to be the brother-in-law of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Minister Satish Jarkiholi. </p><p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that the raids were executed on Y Manjunath, Additional Excise Commissioner (Enforcement and Crime Hq. Belagavi). </p>.ED raids Rajesh Exports following SEBI scrutiny.<p>The searches were a result of suspected foreign transactions and amassing benami properties, they said.</p><p>Manjunath is also the son of former Ballari MP Y Devendrappa. </p><p>Searches are underway in Belagavi, an apartment in Bengaluru, and other properties in Mysuru and Araikere in Hassan district. </p><p>Details on the seizures are awaited.</p>.<p><strong>In Mysuru</strong> </p><p>Meanwhile, in Mysuru, ED authorities are conducting a search at the residence of a contact of Manjunath at Dattagalli. Manjunath's contact in Mysuru is an Excise Department personnel serving in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. </p>