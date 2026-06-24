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Homeindiakarnataka

ED raids premises linked to senior excise officer at multiple locations in Karnataka

The officer is said to be the brother-in-law of Minister Satish Jarkiholi; searches were a result of suspected foreign transactions and amassing benami properties, according to sources.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 07:50 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 07:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaEnforcement DirectorateED raids

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