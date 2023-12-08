ED seeks details of financial irregularities in KSOU

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, to submit all documents related to alleged financial irregularities at the University in 2008.
Under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, the ED has issued an order asking for details and certain documents.
As mentioned in the order, the investigation agency has sought details of the year-wise audit reports since 2008-09 along with details like the name and address of the auditors.
The ED has even directed the university authorities to submit details of reports of internal investigation if any conducted by the university in connection with the financial irregularities observed by the university in its accounts/books since 2008-09 till date.
As mentioned in the order, the ED is investigating the issue related to academic collaborations with private institutions and memoranda of understanding (MoU) with collaborative institutions in India and abroad from 2006-07 to till date along with the details of the roles/designations and responsibilities of the members of management, their bank accounts details and address including their PAN.
The copy of the order available with DH reads: “This office is investigating a case against certain persons/entities under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 based on the financial irregularities observed in the audit of accounts of the university during audit of its accounts by the auditor.”
As explained by the sources of the University, the previous BJP government had entrusted the case to CBI.
Since it is a matter of economic offence, the Enforcement Directorate has taken over the same.
“Though there is no provision in the KSOU Act for academic collaboration with private institutions, the then authorities signed MoUs with private institutions in India and abroad even to run technical courses. Following the irregularities in this, the University Grants Commission discontinued the affiliation from 2015 for three years to KSOU,” a former Board of Management member at the university said.
“The misappropriation came to light while doing an audit regarding fees remitted by a particular study centre which was worth crores of rupees. It was found that demand draft furnished by students towards fee was misused and this forced the Board of Management to refer the case to CBI,” he explained.
Following the Board’s decision, the governor, who is the university’s chancellor, had written to the state government and the then BJP government decided to hand over the case to CBI.
Speaking to DH, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V Halse said that the University is submitting all the details and documents sought by the investigating agency.