Educated yet vulnerable: Cybercriminals target all sections in Karnataka's Tumakuru

<p>Tumakuru: Entrepreneurs, lecturers, teachers, doctors, and even farmers are falling prey to cybercrimes, losing lakhs of rupees after being lured with promises of quick profits and high returns on investments.</p>.<p>R Kushal, a resident of SIT Extension in Tumakuru, was allegedly cheated of Rs 17.56 lakh in an online trading scam. The accused who contacted him through Telegram, persuaded him to invest by claiming that the money would yield double returns. Initially, Kushal transferred Rs 6,000 and received Rs 10,000 in return, which convinced him that the scheme was genuine.</p>.<p>The fraudsters then encouraged him to invest huge amount, promising even higher profit. Believing them, Kushal transferred Rs 17.56 lakh in phases through bank accounts and UPI IDs. When he sought to withdraw his money on June 16, the accused blocked him on WhatsApp.</p>.<p>Realising that he was scammed, Kushal consulted friends and realised he had been cheated. He filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station seeking action against those responsible. A case has been registered.</p>.<p><strong>Farmer loses Rs five lakh</strong></p>.<p>In another case, farmer S Chandrashekhar of Yalanadu village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk was cheated of Rs 5.02 lakh after investing in an application called ‘Smart Wise Ount.’</p>.<p>The fraudsters claimed that users could earn daily profit and receive weekly or monthly interest on their investment. Chandrashekhar downloaded the app from the Play Store and transferred Rs 5,48,740 between January 1 and May 12. However, he received only Rs 46,000 in return.</p>.<p>When he later attempted to recover his money, he found that the app had been removed from the Play Store. He lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station requesting the recovery of his money. A case has been registered.</p>.<p><strong>Action against sharing child abuse content</strong> </p><p>Police are also registering cases against individuals who share obscene videos and images involving children on social media platforms. Over 15 cases have been reported at the Cyber Crime Police Station in the past month. </p><p>Authorities are closely monitoring users who share such content on Facebook and Instagram. Through the Cyber Crime Portal police are tracing the identities of social media account holders involved in these activities.</p>