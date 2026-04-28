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Education expenses not static, can't be set to rigid upper limit: Karnataka High Court

The court said this while directing a Bengaluru resident to bear all educational expenses of his two minor sons who are staying with their mother.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 20:26 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 20:26 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

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