Education, livelihoods drive change for Devadasi families

<p>Bengaluru: Devadasi families who managed to escape the system credit forums and civil society organisations for years of concerted efforts against the social evil.</p>.<p>In Vijayanagara district, Sakhi has provided comprehensive support — covering housing, health, education and livelihoods — to more than 2,000 Devadasi families. The support network has now been extended to other districts as well, helping Sakhi reach 5,000 more Devadasi families. </p>.<p>“We realised early on the need for sustained support, not just for the mothers but also for their children,” says M Bhagyalakshmi, adding that each family has been supported for eight to 16 years. “If there is political will and resources are utilised effectively, complete rehabilitation can be achieved within five years,” she says.</p>.<p>Support from Sakhi enabled Kamakshi, born into a Devadasi family in Nagenahalli village near Hosapete, to clear the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and secure eligibility for PhD studies at the University of Sussex in England last year. </p>.<p>Scores of individuals and organisations are doing their bit for Devadasi families.</p>.<p>There is Sneha, an organisation based in Kudligi. Since 2023, Sneha has been providing economic support for health-related vocational courses to girls from Devadasi families. </p>.Unseen, Devadasi women endure the burden alone.<p>B L Patil, who runs a residential school for children of Devadasis in Athani through his organisation Vimochana Devadasi Punarvasati Sangha, says many of these children have gone on to pursue higher education and achieve success in life.</p>.<p>In Davangere, T V Renukamma, a former Devadasi, through her organisation Karnataka Rajya Devadasi Mahileyara Vimochana Sangha, has worked towards ensuring self-reliance among many families and preventing initiation into the practice through activism, education and livelihood support.</p>.<p>“Empowerment and leadership training for members of Devadasi families has helped us find our voice and advocate for ourselves,” says Manjula Malgi, a member of the Vimukta Devadasi Women and Children Forum, Karnataka.</p>.<p>In Belagavi, Shobha Gasti has formed Devadasi networks in villages to create awareness and prevent the practice.</p>.<p>These organisations have also helped Devadasi families access government schemes. </p>.<p>“We have developed effective models for the government to learn from. It’s time all Devadasi families are given an opportunity to come out of the trap,” says Bhagyalakshmi.</p>