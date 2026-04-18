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Education, livelihoods drive change for Devadasi families

There is Sneha, an organisation based in Kudligi. Since 2023, Sneha has been providing economic support for health-related vocational courses to girls from Devadasi families.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 19:34 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 19:34 IST
KarnatakaSpecialsInSightDevadasi

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