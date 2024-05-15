Education system has derailed under Congress govt in Karnataka: BJP

BJP leader Arun Shahpur on Tuesday alleged that entire education system has derailed after the Congress assumed power in the state last year.
He demanded that School Education Minister S Madhu Bangarappa should resign from his post as his “unscientific decisions” have damaged the present scholastic education system.
Speaking to reporters here, Shahpur said that one crore children study in schools and among them, nine lakh students have written the SSLC examinations.
But the new system of examinations has created a lot of anxiety and undue pressure on these students as well as on their parents, he said.
“What was the necessity to hold SSLC exams thrice? The expenditure for hold each examination will only go up and it has become more burdensome on several parents,” he said.
Published 14 May 2024, 21:23 IST